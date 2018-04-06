CareDx (CDNA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.58. 135,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CareDx has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1,360.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

