CarMax (KMX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.94 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. 2,025,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,344.59, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $579,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,344. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

