Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,186 McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. McDonald's accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,776,174,000 after purchasing an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,413,646,000 after acquiring an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in McDonald's by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,846,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald's by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,812,747,000 after acquiring an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,913. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,494.15, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Vetr downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

