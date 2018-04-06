TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 4,409 Shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $107.64 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $99.76 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $4,113.21, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $122.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $140.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.91.

In other news, Director Cara Kay Heiden acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,570.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,050.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

