Castle Brands (ROX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Castle Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of Castle Brands stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Castle Brands has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Castle Brands had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 181,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Brands in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Castle Brands by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Castle Brands by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. Its product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. The company offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark ?n Stormy, Jefferson's, Jefferson's Reserve, Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, Jefferson's Wine Finish Collection, Jefferson's The Manhattan, Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration, Jefferson's Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, Jefferson's Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

