Castleton Technology (CTP) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

LON CTP remained flat at $GBX 77 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,773. Castleton Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($1.05).

About Castleton Technology

Castleton Technology plc, formerly Redstone PLC, is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in providing software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors, mainly the social housing sector. Its segments include Managed Services, which consists of Castleton Managed Services Limited and Keylogic Limited, and Software Solutions, which consists of the results of Castleton Software Solutions Limited, Kypera Limited and Kypera Pty.

