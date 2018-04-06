Catalent (CTLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CTLT. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE CTLT opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Catalent has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,267.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.05 million. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Catalent (CTLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/catalent-ctlt-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.