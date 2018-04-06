Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.52. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,117.98% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,619,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/catalyst-biosciences-cbio-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold-updated.html.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that completed a Phase I clinical trials evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and coagulation activity in severe hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.