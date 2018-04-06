Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,850 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $45.48. 1,076,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,224,660. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $188,393.28, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.77 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

