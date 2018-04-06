Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. Vetr currently has $169.76 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $86,763.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Clearbridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4,240.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/caterpillar-cat-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-updated.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.