Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

CATY stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 323,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,096. The stock has a market cap of $3,239.02, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $169,898.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $974,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock worth $2,474,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,862,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,722,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

