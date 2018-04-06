Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020. The company has a market cap of $6,703.27, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.02. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cathay-pacific-airways-cpcay-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in airline and related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through two segments. The Airline segment is engaged in passenger transport and cargo transport. The Non-airline segment is engaged in the provision of catering, ground handling and aircraft ramp handling services, as well as cargo terminals operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.