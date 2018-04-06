Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2289983976738 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $4.75 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12,533.91, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

