FedEx (FDX) Position Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,925,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $885,594,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,612,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $814,875,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $597,879,000 after acquiring an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,716,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.07 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $182.89 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,572.11, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $278.00 target price (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.51.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

