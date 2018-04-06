Welbilt Inc (WBT) Position Boosted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $36,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,110 shares of company stock valued at $142,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Welbilt from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:WBT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,657.63, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. Welbilt Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 312.48% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Welbilt Inc (WBT) Position Boosted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ccm-investment-advisers-llc-has-517000-holdings-in-welbilt-inc-wbt-updated-updated.html.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.