CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Textron (TXT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Textron accounts for 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE:TXT opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15,229.90, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Textron has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

