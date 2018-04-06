CDK Global Inc (CDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

CDK Global (CDK) traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. The stock has a market cap of $9,106.92, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 5,261.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $773,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

