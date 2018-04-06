Cedar Hill Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 128,130 Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,000. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund makes up 2.2% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,924,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,334,000 after acquiring an additional 327,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $102.87 on Friday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $109.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.3098 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

