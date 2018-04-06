Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (REM) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV:REM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf comprises 2.5% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC owned 1.23% of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 557,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:REM opened at $42.56 on Friday. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf has a one year low of $737.00 and a one year high of $905.50.

