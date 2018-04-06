Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 126,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,548. The firm has a market cap of $19.52, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.75. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso sold 34,000 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease.

