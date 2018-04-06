Celsion (CLSN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Celsion at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

