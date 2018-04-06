Cenovus Energy (CVE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6098410350426 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE CVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 4,672,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,427. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11,181.99, a PE ratio of -468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

