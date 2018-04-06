Centamin (TSE:CEE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Centamin (TSE:CEE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

TSE:CEE opened at C$2.72 on Friday. Centamin has a 52-week low of C$2.19 and a 52-week high of C$3.23.

In other news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

