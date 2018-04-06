Centamin’s (CEY) Conviction-Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.60 ($2.55).

LON CEY opened at GBX 152.85 ($2.15) on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.72).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

