Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $17.51. Centennial Resource Dev shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2437136 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Dev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Centennial Resource Dev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Centennial Resource Dev from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

The firm has a market cap of $4,717.33, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. Centennial Resource Dev had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 17.58%. analysts expect that Centennial Resource Dev will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Dev news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Dev stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 90.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 249,819 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,981,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 227,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Dev by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Dev during the third quarter worth about $909,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $17.51” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/centennial-resource-dev-cdev-shares-gap-down-to-17-51.html.

Centennial Resource Dev Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Dev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Dev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.