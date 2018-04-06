Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price

Media stories about Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0173112643768 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,186.31, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $43.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,366.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $69,074.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,016. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

