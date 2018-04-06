Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $43.30

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 28027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2,192.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 1,824 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $69,074.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,016 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/central-garden-pet-cent-hits-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-43-30.html.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.