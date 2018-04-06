Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.52%. research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,014.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

