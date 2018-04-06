Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.06. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

