Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

CRNT stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.39, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.64. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ceragon Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,758,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 747,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 231,314 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 489,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ceragon-networks-crnt-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.