Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cerecor earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7146961051232 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 35,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,360. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.24. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.

