Cerner (CERN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.49 to $64.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 505,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19,194.19, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

