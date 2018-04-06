Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CEVA (CEVA) Share Price

Media stories about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2585408550559 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CEVA opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. CEVA has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $31,872.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

