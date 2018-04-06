Contrasting CF Industries (CF) & Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.18 $358.00 million ($0.25) -154.32 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $2.16 billion 6.30 $427.69 million $1.63 31.69

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CF Industries. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CF Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 1 4 4 0 2.33

CF Industries presently has a consensus target price of $37.54, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is more favorable than CF Industries.

Volatility & Risk

CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 19.70% 19.01% 10.18%

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile beats CF Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. Specialty plant nutrients are fertilizers that enable farmers to improve yields and the quality of certain crops. Industrial chemicals have a range of applications in chemical processes, such as the manufacturing of glass and industrial nitrates. Iodine and its derivatives are used in the X-ray contrast media and biocides industries, among others. Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

