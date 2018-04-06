Champion International Paper (IP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “International Paper operates in various international locations and has significant number of manufacturing facilities in Russia, Brazil, Poland, India, and Turkey. As such, the company is exposed to several economic and political instabilities in the respective regions of the world. Adverse foreign currency translation is likely to strain its bottom line. Moreover, trade protection measures in favor of local producers of competing products, including governmental subsidies, tax benefits and other measures give local producers a competitive advantage over International Paper. The stock has also underperformed the industry in the last three months. However, the company aims to utilize its sound cash flow by investing in capital projects, reducing its total debt and returning a greater proportion of cash to shareholders through increased dividend payouts and share repurchases.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of Champion International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Champion International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Champion International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 767,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21,956.05, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Champion International Paper has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts predict that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

