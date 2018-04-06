Changyou (CYOU) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

CYOU stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,473.99, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). Changyou had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Changyou will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Changyou during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Changyou in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Changyou by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 171,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Changyou by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 214,576 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in Changyou by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 172,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Changyou Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

