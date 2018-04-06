Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHPE. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CHPE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,814. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chaparral Energy (CHPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/chaparral-energy-chpe-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company also operates CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects.

