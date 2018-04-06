Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Social Reality (SRAX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a research report report published on Monday.

Social Reality stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 312,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.80%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Social Reality will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Reality stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Social Reality as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

