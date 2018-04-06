Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.2% Lower

An issue of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) debt fell 1.2% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and is set to mature on May 1, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.94 and were trading at $96.41 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Charter Communications from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.50.

Shares of CHTR opened at $317.02 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.67 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74,339.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,733.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

