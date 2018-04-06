Reviewing Charter Communications (CHTR) & Its Peers

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) is one of 32 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Charter Communications to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Charter Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 6 14 0 2.62 Charter Communications Competitors 290 1471 2268 74 2.52

Charter Communications presently has a consensus target price of $405.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 23.80% 1.11% 0.35% Charter Communications Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion $9.90 billion 119.63 Charter Communications Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.37

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Charter Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Communications beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services. Its infrastructure consists of a hybrid of fiber and coaxial cable plant with approximately 12.8 million estimated passings, with over 98% at approximately 550 megahertz (MHz) or greater, over 99% of plant miles two-way active and approximately 100% of plant all-digital. It sells its video, Internet and voice services primarily on a subscription basis, often in a bundle of two or more services. It offers Charter Spectrum brand in its all-digital markets. Digital video enables its customers to access advanced video services, such as high definition (HD) television, video on demand programming, an interactive program guide and digital video recorder (DVR) service.

