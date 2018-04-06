Charter Financial (CHFN) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $22.15

Shares of Charter Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHFN) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 3820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHFN shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Charter Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Charter Financial had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Financial by 3,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. AXA purchased a new position in Charter Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charter Financial by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Financial

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

