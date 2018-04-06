Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.26

News articles about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8678475133289 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $19.52 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

