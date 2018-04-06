Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Earns News Impact Rating of -0.04

Headlines about Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7441030916102 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $4.35 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

