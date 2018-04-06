BidaskClub Upgrades Chef’s Warehouse (CHEF) to Buy

Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chef’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chef’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Chef's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,436. Chef’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.37, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Chef’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chef’s Warehouse will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of Chef’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $227,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chef’s Warehouse by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,639 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chef’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 174,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chef’s Warehouse by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 146,794 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chef’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chef’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Chef’s Warehouse (CHEF) to Buy” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/chefs-warehouse-chef-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Chef’s Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chef's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chef's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.