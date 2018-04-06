Chemours (CC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $50.08 on Monday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $8,618.79, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $882,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,538 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 674,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,566,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,475,000 after buying an additional 194,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 299,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 850,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 190,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

