Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,784 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Chemours worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Chemours stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.12. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8,618.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

