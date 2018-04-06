Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $8,753.86, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Clearbridge LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

