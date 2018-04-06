Chemtrade (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.92 and last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 22949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Chemtrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a C$20.75 target price on Chemtrade and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.00 target price on Chemtrade and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemtrade from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Chemtrade from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/chemtrade-che-un-sets-new-52-week-low-at-14-92.html.

Chemtrade Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.