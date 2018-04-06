Citigroup Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $65.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 205.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

