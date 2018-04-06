Citigroup Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Price Target to $32.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

CQH opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 99.47% and a return on equity of 150,656.80%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,298,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,918,000 after purchasing an additional 621,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 430,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

